James Corden pulled out all the stops for Kelly Clarkson when she took a spin in his car for his latest Carpool Karaoke.
Fresh from his energetic drive around LA with Pink, James took the ‘American Idol’ winner for a spin, during which Hillary Clinton, nursery rhymes and Friedrich Nietzsche all came up in the conversation.
And, of course, this being Carpool Karaoke, Kelly delivered some killer vocals while sitting in the passenger seat, singing along to hits including ‘Since U Been Gone’ and ‘Because Of You’, as well as more recent cut ‘Love So Soft’.
The big moment of the 10-minute segment came when James mentioned Kelly’s husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock, who she confessed to not being able to spend as much time with as she’d like thanks to her schedule as a working mum.
What she didn’t know was that the ‘Late Late Show’ host had a surprise in store for her, in the form of a date night, with Brandon joining her in the backseat while they were serenaded by a violinist.
Brandon wound up getting a telling off from James, though, after declaring he felt like he was “making a porn”, which somewhat ruined the romantic ambience.
Watch the sketch in full below:
Kelly is the latest name to join pop greats like Madonna, Elton John, Mariah Carey and the late George Michael by appearing in a Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, who has been raking in the A-list guests ever since taking over as host of ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2015.