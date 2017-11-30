James Corden pulled out all the stops for Kelly Clarkson when she took a spin in his car for his latest Carpool Karaoke.

Fresh from his energetic drive around LA with Pink, James took the ‘American Idol’ winner for a spin, during which Hillary Clinton, nursery rhymes and Friedrich Nietzsche all came up in the conversation.

And, of course, this being Carpool Karaoke, Kelly delivered some killer vocals while sitting in the passenger seat, singing along to hits including ‘Since U Been Gone’ and ‘Because Of You’, as well as more recent cut ‘Love So Soft’.