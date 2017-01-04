James Corden has paid an emotional tribute to George Michael as he returned to host ‘The Late Late Show’ after the Christmas break.

As he opened the US show, the British star reflected on his Christmas spent at home in the UK, before remembering the former Wham! star, who was found dead at his home on Christmas Day.

“I feel like I loved George Michael as long as I’ve loved music,” he said.

“I can remember so many specific times in my life where I might have felt on my own and George’s music, it would feel like you would listen to a song and he would his hand out and tell you that you weren’t on your own and that these feelings weren’t particular to you.”

James then goes on to discuss how he knew the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer personally, after they worked together on the the first ever ‘Carpool Karaoke’ as part of a Comic Relief sketch in 2011.

The skit has since gone on to become a hugely popular part of James’ show, and has featured the likes of Adele, One Direction, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Elton John.

Watch James and George’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ below...

