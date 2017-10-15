James Corden missed the mark significantly on Saturday night (14 October), when he made a series of Harvey Weinstein jokes while hosting a charity gala.
James was hosting an AmfAR event in Los Angeles, where he gave an opening monologue that began with the line: “It’s a beautiful night here in L.A. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”
When the gag received a mixed reaction, he told the audience: “If you don’t like that joke, you should probably leave now.”
“It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,” the former ‘Gavin And Stacey’ star continued.
“Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”
While official footage of the monologue is yet to be posted online, fans have shared their thoughts on the mobile phone-shot footage circulating on Twitter:
A-listers at the event included Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.
James’s jokes came as Weinstein was expelled from the Academy Of Motion Picture following a vote by its board.
Over 35 women have now accused the movie mogul of either sexual harassment, assault or rape, with ‘Hollyoaks’ star Lysette Anthony becoming one of the latest to do so on Sunday (15 October).
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Lysette said that Weinstein forced himself on her in her own home.