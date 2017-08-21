It seems James Corden isn’t losing any sleep over comments Liam Gallagher recently made about him and his recurring ‘Carpool Karaoke’ sketches.
The Oasis singer previously slammed the feature, making it very clear that he won’t be filming with James anytime soon and even labelling the TV star a “knobhead”.
However, James has now hit back during an interview with The Daily Beast.
The publication explains that when James was asked about Liam’s comments, he replied “with a deep snark”, stating: “God, I just don’t know how we’ll carry on.
“I don’t how we’ll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will we do?”
Nicely done.
‘Carpool Karaoke’ is one of the most popular elements of James’s US talk show and its huge popularity has led to a standalone spin-off being commissioned.
A whole host of A-listers have taken part in the segment so far and James recently had Katy Perry in the passenger seat, where she opened up about her feud with Taylor Swift.
Harry Styles also took a drive with the former ‘Gavin And Stacey’ star earlier this year, while others who have hopped in include Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Madonna.