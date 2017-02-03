James Corden is an old hand when it comes to hosting a live awards show - think of his poker face when Adele spat the dummy when she was cut off at the Brits - so he has no fears when it comes to dealing with any unpredictable American artists when he comes to helm the Grammy Awards next weekend.

Asked by the Hollywood Reporter how he would potentially handle a stage-storming Kanye, James revealed: “I’ll take him down. He will hit the floor quicker than he has ever known.”

James has broken through many a barrier already on his way up the glittery ladder, and now the British favourite has broken another Tinseltown taboo - joking about his salary.

The host of CBS’s Late Late Show was asked if he was the most affordable person they could get for the prestigious Grammys gig.

He answered: “I cannot imagine there is one paid less.”