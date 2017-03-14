James Corden has teased plans to potentially launch a UK version of his hit ‘Late Late Show’.
The former ‘Gavin And Stacey’ star has taken the US by storm after succeeding Craig Ferguson on the late night chat show in 2014, and has hinted at the possibility of fronting it over here too.
Speaking to the Radio Times, James said: “We do have some stuff planned this year - which might involve being in the UK.”
Asked if this meant a British ‘Late Late Show’, he teased: “We’re talking about it now, really.
“We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”
UK fans have been able to enjoy parts of James’ show on YouTube, with many of his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ skits going viral online.
Sky and Now TV customers are also able to watch full episodes of ‘The Late Late Show’ on demand, the day after they are broadcast in the US.
James’ ambition to launch a UK version comes as ITV’s attempt at recreating its success with ‘The Nightly Show’ continues to struggle.
The programme - which is fronted by a different celebrity host each week - has been mauled by critics, and pulls in around just two million viewers a night on average.
However, after less-than-impressive stints from David Walliams and John Bishop in charge, things looked to be on the up when Davina McCall took the reigns on Monday (13 March), with her turn in the hot seat proving more popular with viewers.
Meanwhile, James will broadcast a British special of his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ as part of this year’s Comic Relief telethon later this month, with Take That taking a spin in his car.
Read the full interview with James in this week’s issue of Radio Times, on sale now.