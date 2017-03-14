The former ‘Gavin And Stacey’ star has taken the US by storm after succeeding Craig Ferguson on the late night chat show in 2014, and has hinted at the possibility of fronting it over here too.

James Corden has teased plans to potentially launch a UK version of his hit ‘Late Late Show’ .

Speaking to the Radio Times, James said: “We do have some stuff planned this year - which might involve being in the UK.”

Asked if this meant a British ‘Late Late Show’, he teased: “We’re talking about it now, really.

“We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”

UK fans have been able to enjoy parts of James’ show on YouTube, with many of his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ skits going viral online.

Sky and Now TV customers are also able to watch full episodes of ‘The Late Late Show’ on demand, the day after they are broadcast in the US.