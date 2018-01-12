Hollywood’s biggest film and TV stars were all in attendance at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday (11 January), though there was one notable absentee.

James Franco’s latest offering ‘The Disaster Artist’ was up for four awards in this year’s show, including in the category of Best Actor In A Comedy, which he won, though the man himself was nowhere to be seen.

His absence came after five women came forward to the Los Angeles Times to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, claiming he exploited his power over them while they were students at his film school.