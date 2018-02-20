A war of words has broken out between former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional James Jordan and eliminated ‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Antony Cotton. The pair became embroiled in a Twitter row after James questioned if the ‘Coronation Street’ star was a “right pain to work with”, as he regularly clashed with the ‘Dancing On Ice’ judges during his stint on the show.

PA James Jordan and Antony Cotton

The feud started on Sunday when James was watching the show and tweeted: “Watching @dancingonice and Antony Cotton just got destroyed by the judges but justifiably Also, is it just me but he seems like he could be a right pain to work with. Doesn’t come across likeable at all.”

Watching @dancingonice and Anthony Cotton just got destroyed by the judges but justifiably

Also, is it just me but he seems like he could be a right pain to work with. Doesn’t come across likeable at all.#DancingOnIce — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 18, 2018

After one fan said they found it uncomfortable when Antony answered the judges back during their critiques, James replied: “Yep! He needs to ‘Turn up, Keep up and Shut up’.”

Yep! He needs to ‘Turn up, Keep up and Shut up’ 😝 https://t.co/3uk6VnEPR7 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 18, 2018

In a bizarre turn of events, Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie’s son - also called Shane - then piped up to say he’d “heard [Antony] was a tit”:

I’ve heard he’s a tit 😂 — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) February 18, 2018

James replied: “I knew it.... I’m always right. Hope you are well mate, say hi to your mum from me.”

I knew it.... I’m always right 🤪

Hope you are well mate, say hi to your mum from me — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 18, 2018

Antony then responded to allegations Shane had made about him refusing to sign an autograph at a charity event - something he vehemently denied:

That isn’t true. I have never refused anyone an autograph, let alone at a charity event. https://t.co/86rQ6VMW86 — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) February 19, 2018

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Antony also responded to James, telling him to ask his skating partner what he was really like to work with. “Currently doing two jobs at the moment, so please don’t worry about my career,” he wrote. “As for wondering what I’m like to work with, maybe take the guess work out and ask @YayItsBrandee? “I don’t think you’ll find the answer you’re looking for. Trolls rarely do.”

Indeed. Some people are just horrible though, aren’t they?! — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) February 19, 2018

Antony’s partner, Brandee Malto, then lept to his defence, after they were voted off the ITV series, claiming he had been nothing but “loving, caring and kind”. “Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are @The_JamesJordan,” she wrote. “Antony is loving, caring and kind. He has a beautiful soul and I love that we are good friends now. My journey on @dancingonice has been amazing because of him.”

Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are @The_JamesJordan. Antony is loving, caring and kind. He has a beautiful soul and I love that we are good friends now. My journey on @dancingonice has been amazing because of him. — Brandee Malto (@YayItsBrandee) February 19, 2018

After seeing her message of support, he posted a picture of the two of them together, writing: “My girl, B. Thank you. Loved every minute. We did it for your dad!!!” Having been vindicated by Brandy, he then took a swipe at James, adding: “Hope that answers your question James. And hey - best of all, I’m not you. Win, win x.”

My girl, B. Thank you. Loved every minute. We did it for your dad!!!



Hope that answers your question James. And hey - best of all, I’m not you. Win, win x pic.twitter.com/HNLc3p32m8 — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) February 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Shane admitted he was “getting shit off Antony Cotton fans”, adding it “really is a new low for me” - something which amused James.

Getting shit off Antony Cotton fans. This really is a new low for me. 😂😂😂 — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) February 19, 2018

😂😂😂 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 20, 2018