A war of words has broken out between former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional James Jordan and eliminated ‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Antony Cotton.
The pair became embroiled in a Twitter row after James questioned if the ‘Coronation Street’ star was a “right pain to work with”, as he regularly clashed with the ‘Dancing On Ice’ judges during his stint on the show.
The feud started on Sunday when James was watching the show and tweeted: “Watching @dancingonice and Antony Cotton just got destroyed by the judges but justifiably Also, is it just me but he seems like he could be a right pain to work with. Doesn’t come across likeable at all.”
After one fan said they found it uncomfortable when Antony answered the judges back during their critiques, James replied: “Yep! He needs to ‘Turn up, Keep up and Shut up’.”
In a bizarre turn of events, Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie’s son - also called Shane - then piped up to say he’d “heard [Antony] was a tit”:
James replied: “I knew it.... I’m always right. Hope you are well mate, say hi to your mum from me.”
Antony then responded to allegations Shane had made about him refusing to sign an autograph at a charity event - something he vehemently denied:
In a tweet that has since been deleted, Antony also responded to James, telling him to ask his skating partner what he was really like to work with.
“Currently doing two jobs at the moment, so please don’t worry about my career,” he wrote.
“As for wondering what I’m like to work with, maybe take the guess work out and ask @YayItsBrandee?
“I don’t think you’ll find the answer you’re looking for. Trolls rarely do.”
Antony’s partner, Brandee Malto, then lept to his defence, after they were voted off the ITV series, claiming he had been nothing but “loving, caring and kind”.
“Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are @The_JamesJordan,” she wrote.
“Antony is loving, caring and kind. He has a beautiful soul and I love that we are good friends now. My journey on @dancingonice has been amazing because of him.”
After seeing her message of support, he posted a picture of the two of them together, writing: “My girl, B. Thank you. Loved every minute. We did it for your dad!!!”
Having been vindicated by Brandy, he then took a swipe at James, adding: “Hope that answers your question James. And hey - best of all, I’m not you. Win, win x.”
Meanwhile, Shane admitted he was “getting shit off Antony Cotton fans”, adding it “really is a new low for me” - something which amused James.
James is yet to respond to Antony’s latest tweet.
Antony left ‘Dancing On Ice’ alongside Donna Air on Sunday in a double elimination.
Five stars now remain in the competition, with former ‘X Factor’ star Jake Quickenden currently the bookies’ favourite to win.
‘Dancing On Ice’ continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.