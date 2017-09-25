James Jordan has weighed in on calls for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to feature same-sex dance pairings, and sure enough he’s been typically controversial.
The former ‘Strictly’ pro, who now spends a lot of his time critiquing the show he was famously fired from, has called the proposed move “insulting” to his profession.
Speaking to the Daily Star, he raged: “No, there definitely shouldn’t be same-sex couples on ‘Strictly’.
“Ballroom and Latin dance is about masculinity and femininity. It’s not about sexual orientation. It’s not a dating show. Why can’t a gay man dance with a woman?
“It’s actually insulting that you’re trying to change our profession with people saying same-sex couples should definitely be on there when it doesn’t need to be.”
The debate was back in the news again recently after one of this year’s contestants, Susan Calman, was forced to speak out on her decision to dance with man, rather than a woman.
Susan, who is married to a woman, expressed her frustration at having to defend her choice, telling the BBC: “No-one can say I haven’t stood up for my community.
“Politically, there’s nothing more powerful than having an openly gay woman on the biggest show on television, whose wife’s on the front row, doing what she wants to do.
Both Judge Rinder and Will Young also said the suggestion was “insulting”, but for very different reasons to James Jordan.
Will said he would be offended if bosses had told him to partner with a man because he’s gay, saying on his Homo Sapiens podcast: “You’re occupying your male sexuality whether that is gay or not.
“When I danced with my partner Karen [Clifton], we did the Tango to David Bowie – it was our first dance. I bloody loved it. It was all about a connection.“I didn’t try and pretend that I wanted to screw her, I was just taking on the character.”
He continued: “And I think actually I would find it more insulting if someone was like, ‘You’ve got to dance with a man because you’re gay’. It’s the same as acting, it’s like, ‘no, I don’t’.”
Meanwhile, judge Craig Revel Horwood has spoken of his hopes bosses will introduce same-sex pairings next year.
However, a show spokesperson has already said there were “no plans” to deviate from the “traditional format of mixed-sex couples”.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday 30 September at 6.45pm on BBC One.