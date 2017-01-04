James Jordan has said the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judges should be “ashamed of themselves”, in an interview conducted prior to his entrance in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

Well, he was never going to go away for as long as a month without one last dig at them all, was he?

It seems the former professional is unhappy with the outcome of this year’s final, which saw Ore Oduba crowned champion over Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images James Jordan

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Danny Mac

Thing is though, James, much as we loved Danny, there’s no getting round the fact he did drop a bit of a clanger during this year’s live final, whereas Ore gave a pretty much flaw-free performance.

Of course, he wouldn’t know that, though, as he boycotted the show after the semi-finals, tweeting that he wouldn’t be watching it anymore, when Claudia Fragapane left the show.

Prior to this, he had accused ‘Strictly’ producers of “pushing for Ore to win” the whole series, but refused to comment on what had led him to suspect this.

James has now returned to ‘CBB’ as an ‘All Star’, having finished in second place in the summer of 2014.

12 Most Controversial 'Strictly Come Dancing' Moments

12 Most Controversial 'Strictly Come Dancing' Moments 1 of 12 Anton Du Beke Apologises After Racist Comment Pro dancer Anton became embroiled in a scandal in 2009, when he used a racial slur to describe his partner, Laila Rouass, during an off-air conversation.



While he later insisted that he'd only used the term 'p**i' as backstage 'banter' (*eyes roll wildly in head*), he did unreservedly apologise in a statement. Share this slide: BBC