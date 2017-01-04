James Jordan has said the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judges should be “ashamed of themselves”, in an interview conducted prior to his entrance in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
Well, he was never going to go away for as long as a month without one last dig at them all, was he?
It seems the former professional is unhappy with the outcome of this year’s final, which saw Ore Oduba crowned champion over Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp.
According to James, it should have been Danny who took home the Glitterball trophy, telling OK!: “As a professional dancer who has been dancing for over 30 years, it’s very clear who is better than someone else. It was frustrating.
“In my opinion, the judges should all be ashamed of themselves, they were wrong. When someone is given 10s after loads of mistakes, it’s ridiculous. Danny should have been top of the leaderboard.”
He continued that Danny was the “best dancer the show has ever seen”.
Thing is though, James, much as we loved Danny, there’s no getting round the fact he did drop a bit of a clanger during this year’s live final, whereas Ore gave a pretty much flaw-free performance.
Of course, he wouldn’t know that, though, as he boycotted the show after the semi-finals, tweeting that he wouldn’t be watching it anymore, when Claudia Fragapane left the show.
Prior to this, he had accused ‘Strictly’ producers of “pushing for Ore to win” the whole series, but refused to comment on what had led him to suspect this.
James has now returned to ‘CBB’ as an ‘All Star’, having finished in second place in the summer of 2014.