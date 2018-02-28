BBC Denies James Martin's Claims He Was Rejected For Presenting Jobs Over Accent

The presenter, who hails from Yorkshire, said he was rejected for two unnamed hosting roles with them prior to leaving ‘Saturday Kitchen’ in 2016.

The BBC has shut down James Martin ’s claims he was rejected for jobs with them due to his accent.

James had told the Daily Mail: “I can’t say what jobs they were, but it was before I moved to ITV. It happened more than two years ago. I know because they told me [it was because of my accent].

“That’s not the reason I left. But you’d be wrong if you said they don’t discriminate against people because of their accents.”

The BBC responded by pointing out all the work he had done with them during his career.

“The BBC has a huge variety of presenters with different accents and from different backgrounds,” a spokesperson said.

“The fact that James presented ‘Saturday Kitchen’, ‘Home Comforts’, ‘Kitchen Invaders’, ‘Stately Suppers’, ‘Operation Meet the Street’, ‘Operation Hospital Food’, ‘Ready Steady Cook’, ‘The Box’, ‘The Real Italian Job’ and appeared in numerous others shows for the BBC shows that we have no problem with his accent.”