James Martin Reveals The Life-Changing Event That Saw Him Quit ‘Saturday Kitchen’

The TV chef shocked fans by throwing in the (tea) towel last year after more than a decade fronting the BBC Saturday morning cookery and chat show.

James Martin has revealed the real reason why he decided to quit his job presenting ‘Saturday Kitchen’.

The 44-year-old has now revealed that it was after he witnessed the sudden death of a stranger that made him realise he needed to slow down.

“I was chatting to him and he stood up on stage and collapsed and passed away in front of me,” he said during an interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

“That was just over a year ago and that was the decision to change.

“I look back at all the work I’d done, I’d done like four days off that year and five days off the year before and I thought something’s got to change.

“And that was partly the reason why I gave up the Saturday Morning show.”

During the same interview, the notoriously private star also opened up about his five-year relationship with his girlfriend, Louise Davies.