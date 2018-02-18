It would appear that Jamie Foxx is still in no mood to discuss his relationship with Katie Holmes, bringing a live interview to a halt when their romance was brought up.
Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actor and singer was interviewed by ESPN presenter Michael Smith, ahead of a charity basketball game he was competing in.
Jamie said of the game: “I’m always prepared, man. It’s a ready-made thing. All you have to do is add water.”
Changing the subject quite drastically, the interviewer then responded: “I know you’ve prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real ‘Love & Basketball’?”
At this point, without saying a word, Jamie took off the headphones and microphone he’d been using to do the videolink interview, and dropped them to the floor.
He then walked off and began doing some stretches in the background, while Michael pondered: “Uh oh. Did we lose him?”
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been rumoured to be together since as far back as 2013, but have always been very private about the nature of the relationship.
However, last September, the two were photographed holding hands on a beach in Malibu, and two months later, they were seen looking close during the ‘Ray’ actor’s 50th birthday celebrations in Hollywood, seemingly confirming what had long been suspected.
Katie was previously married to actor Tom Cruise for six years, with whom she has an 11-year-old daughter, Suri.
Jamie also has two daughters from a previous relationship.