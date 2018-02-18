It would appear that Jamie Foxx is still in no mood to discuss his relationship with Katie Holmes, bringing a live interview to a halt when their romance was brought up.

Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actor and singer was interviewed by ESPN presenter Michael Smith, ahead of a charity basketball game he was competing in.

Jamie said of the game: “I’m always prepared, man. It’s a ready-made thing. All you have to do is add water.”

Changing the subject quite drastically, the interviewer then responded: “I know you’ve prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real ‘Love & Basketball’?”