A British man facing a three-year jail sentence in Dubai for putting his hand on a man in a bar so he did not “bump and spill drinks” has been sentenced to a month in prison on a separate charge.

Jamie Harron, 27, has been convicted of “public indecency” as he awaits the verdict on the other charge against him, according to reports.

A spokesman for the prosecution service in Dubai said: “On the drinking charge, he has been sentenced to a month in jail, fined 2,000 dirhams (£412) and will be deported.