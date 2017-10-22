A British man has been jailed for three months in Dubai for touching a man’s hip.
Jamie Harron, who had already been sentenced to a month in prison on a separate charge of “public indecency” for drinking alcohol, was arrested in July.
The 27-year-old, from Stirling, said he had simply been trying to avoid bumping into the man and spilling his drink.
The man who initially complained about Harron withdrew the complaint but prosecutors pressed on with the case.
had been working in Afghanistan and was on a two-day stopover in Dubai when the incident happened.
He is said to have since lost his job and has spent more than £30,000 in expenses and legal fees.
Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, which has been assisting Harron, said: “Now Jamie has been sentenced to 3 months; there is no telling whether a judgment on appeal will be better or worse.
“He has already suffered tremendously as a result of these allegations, and now faces the likelihood of incarceration. His family was unable to visit him during this critical time because they faced a very real risk of imprisonment themselves under the UAE’s cybercrime laws which forbid criticism of the government.
“At this point, Jamie will definitely be pursuing civil action against his accusers when he does eventually return home, as it appears that he will not be able to find justice in the UAE.”
“He is angry, disappointed, and dreads what may happen next.”
Harron’s parents have called for Britons to stay away from Dubai.