The footballer dumped his ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ co-star last week, after they became close on the Channel 5 reality show.

Jamie has now revealed their split was down to Bianca’s secret boyfriend, who she had kept from Jamie during the majority of their time in the house.

He also revealed he is trying to get back with his ex-girlfriend, model Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney.

Taking to Twitter to clear up recent rumours about his and Bianca’s split, he wrote: “The reason I left it with Bianca was because after I got out and sat down and looked at the whole situation I realised that it wasn’t for me, I have a lot going on in my life and she had a boyfriend and he was devastated about the situation.

“I didn’t know the full extent of the situation until I got out and saw everything, as a man I didn’t think it was the right thing to do, I didn’t do anything wrong I didn’t make any gain out of it.”