Jamie O’Hara has explained his decision to call things off with Bianca Gascoigne.
The footballer dumped his ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ co-star last week, after they became close on the Channel 5 reality show.
Jamie has now revealed their split was down to Bianca’s secret boyfriend, who she had kept from Jamie during the majority of their time in the house.
He also revealed he is trying to get back with his ex-girlfriend, model Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney.
Taking to Twitter to clear up recent rumours about his and Bianca’s split, he wrote: “The reason I left it with Bianca was because after I got out and sat down and looked at the whole situation I realised that it wasn’t for me, I have a lot going on in my life and she had a boyfriend and he was devastated about the situation.
“I didn’t know the full extent of the situation until I got out and saw everything, as a man I didn’t think it was the right thing to do, I didn’t do anything wrong I didn’t make any gain out of it.”
Addressing his rekindled relationship with his ex, who he was spotted on a break in Dubai with recently, Jamie continued: “As for my ex we split up a while ago, I reached out to her because I realised she’s an incredible person and having time apart made me realise what an amazing woman she is and I was lucky to have her in my life.
“Will she be with me again? I don’t know, but as a man all I can do is try.”
When Jamie was initially unaware of Bianca having a boyfriend in the outside world during their time on ‘CBB’, he and Bianca still continued with their romance after Big Brother revealed this to the house.
Bianca’s ex-boyfriend, CJ Meeks, later spoke out on her split from Jamie, branding it “karma”.
Speaking to The Sun, he explained: “What goes around comes around.