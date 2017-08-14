All Sections
    14/08/2017 11:14 BST

    Jamie Oliver Gives Himself A Rating Of Six Out Of 10 As A Dad To Teens: 'I Don't Think I'm Very Good'

    'They’re girls, which is really hard.'

    Jamie Oliver would give himself a rating of six out of 10 for his performance as a dad to teenagers, admitting he doesn’t think he’s very good.

    The 42-year-old has a brood spanning in age from one to 14, with his wife, Jools Oliver, and describes the ages as being in “three sets”.

    “We’ve got teenagers so that’s revision, hormones, the whole thing - I’d give myself a six out of 10 as a dad to teenagers, I don’t think I’m very good to be honest,” Oliver told The Telegraph

    “And then the others are six and eight and I’m pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we’re back to the beginning.” 

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    The Olivers are parents to River Rocket, one, Buddy, five, Petal, six, Daisy, 12, and Poppy, 14. 

    The celebrity chef also opened up about whether he and Jools were finished having kids, replying: “I think so, yes.” However he said Jools would prefer him to say “never say never.”

    The dad has previously said he thinks his older kids are sometimes “better parents” than he is.

    “Even with Buddy, Poppy and Daisy were incredible adult figures,” he told Woman magazine in December 2016.

    “Sometimes I think they’re better parents than I am. I wouldn’t say I’m a natural parent of teenagers, but I am picking it up. 

    “I’m definitely good at the toddler bit and the baby bit, but you’re just trying to duck and dive and learn what they need and what they do and don’t like from parents.”

