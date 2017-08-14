Jamie Oliver would give himself a rating of six out of 10 for his performance as a dad to teenagers, admitting he doesn’t think he’s very good.

The 42-year-old has a brood spanning in age from one to 14, with his wife, Jools Oliver, and describes the ages as being in “three sets”.

“We’ve got teenagers so that’s revision, hormones, the whole thing - I’d give myself a six out of 10 as a dad to teenagers, I don’t think I’m very good to be honest,” Oliver told The Telegraph.

“And then the others are six and eight and I’m pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we’re back to the beginning.”