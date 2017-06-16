All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    16/06/2017 11:22 BST

    11 Photos Of Jamie Oliver And Jools' Son River Rocket That Show How Much He Has Grown

    What a cutie ❤️

    Jools Oliver has shared an adorable photo of her 10-month-old son River and fans can’t get over how much he’s grown.

    She posted an Instagram photo of her and Jamie Oliver’s smiley son sitting up on his own and posing for the camera on Thursday 15 June.

    “Hi little dumpling,” she captioned the shot.

    One fan wrote on the photo: “Wow, is he that big already?” 

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    Another person commented: “He looks just like Jamie, can’t believe how much he has grown. Wow.”

    Jools has captured River Rocket’s adorable smiley face many times over the past 10 months on her Instagram account.

    We’ve rounded up 10 more photos of the adorable tot to show how much he has grown. 

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiesjamie oliverjools oliver

    Conversations