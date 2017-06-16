Jools Oliver has shared an adorable photo of her 10-month-old son River and fans can’t get over how much he’s grown.
She posted an Instagram photo of her and Jamie Oliver’s smiley son sitting up on his own and posing for the camera on Thursday 15 June.
“Hi little dumpling,” she captioned the shot.
One fan wrote on the photo: “Wow, is he that big already?”
Another person commented: “He looks just like Jamie, can’t believe how much he has grown. Wow.”
Jools has captured River Rocket’s adorable smiley face many times over the past 10 months on her Instagram account.
We’ve rounded up 10 more photos of the adorable tot to show how much he has grown.