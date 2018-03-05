Jamie Oliver Slams 'Middle-Class Logic' On Obese Kids From Poor Backgrounds

Jamie Oliver has opened up about how “middle-class logic” is not helping the obesity crisis, as families from poorer backgrounds operate on a “different gear” in order to live.

The TV chef slammed the idea that people from disadvantaged backgrounds have “less willpower” which makes them more susceptible to obesity.

“When you get trapped in the disadvantaged cycle, the concept of middle-class logic doesn’t work,” he told The Times. “What you see is parents who aren’t even thinking about five fruit and veg a day, they’re thinking about enough food for the day.

“Willpower is a very unique personal thing... We can’t judge our equivalent of logic on theirs because they’re in a different gear, almost in a different country.”