NEWS

Jamie Vardy's Wife Rebekah Vardy Has Given Birth To Their Second Child Together

'Mummy and baby doing great!' 👶

10/01/2017 12:06
Amy Packham Life Writer (Parents) at The Huffington Post UK

Jamie Vardy has announced his wife, Rebekah Vardy, has given birth to their second child together.

The England footballer tweeted the news on Tuesday 10 January, writing: “Over the moon to announce the arrival of our gorgeous little boy on Sunday evening [8 January].

“Mummy and baby doing great! #blessed.” 

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The couple are already parents to 22-month-old Sofia.

Rebekah, 34, also has an11-year-old daughter, Megan, and a six-year-old son, Taylor, from two previous relationships. While Vardy, 29, is also dad to five-year-old Ella, with his former girlfriend Emma Daggett. 

In July 2016, the Vardys announced they were expected their second child together.

“I am delighted to confirm that Becky is expecting her and Jamie’s second child together,” a spokesperson for the couple told Mirror Online at the time. 

Rebekah had revealed earlier in 2016 that she was keen to add to her family.

“I’d like another boy,” she told The Sun. “I’m not sure how Jamie will feel. But as long as we’re happy, and the kids are happy, that’s our goal.

“We’re securing their future. That’s the happy ending for us.” 

Also on HuffPost

Pregnant Celebrities 2017

More:

Uk Parents New Parents Celebrity Parents Birth Birth Announcement
Suggest a correction
Comments
Jamie Vardy's Wife Rebekah Vardy Has Given Birth To Their Second Child Together

CONVERSATIONS