A new Jane Austen bank note that was meant to address controversy has actually sparked more of it with its choice of Austen quotation. After intense criticism of the lack of female representation on bank notes, the Bank of England revealed on Tuesday its new £10 note featuring Austen and immediately ran into trouble. The picture of the author appears above a line from her novel, Pride And Prejudice. In the book, Caroline Bingley says: “I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading!” The problem is the quotation’s context: Bingley actually has no interest in books and is only saying it to attract the attention of Mr Darcy, who is reading while ignoring her.

PA Wire/PA Images Bank of England Governor Mark Carney holds the new note, unveiled at Winchester Cathedral, Jane Austen's resting place on the 200th anniversary of her death

A note featuring a woman had been in the pipeline for four years, since the bank withdrew the £5 note featuring prison reformer Elizabeth Fry, meaning there were no women on bank notes except the Queen. The withdrawal of that note prompted a campaign by MP Stella Creasy and journalist Caroline Criado Perez for a new note to be introduced featuring women. Both faced a wave of social media abuse in response. The lengths people had gone to ensure there was a note featuring a woman only deepened people’s disappointment at the Austen note quote.

FFS BBC! Jane Austen did NOT say 'I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading'- one of her least intelligent characters did. 😡😡😡 — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) July 18, 2017

Dear news:that J Austen"quote"about joy of reading on the new tenner is uttered by 1 of her most obnoxious characters-Ironically it's ironic — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) July 18, 2017

Huge bugbear of mine - attributing quotes to writers rather than characters. Just because they wrote it doesn't mean they agreed with it — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) July 18, 2017

nothing more annoying today than the Jane Austen quote on the bank note ffs can no one do anything right even a good intended thing — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) July 18, 2017

But for those who thought the Bank of England had pulled the best sounding Austen quote from Google, the bank’s governor Mark Carney reassured them it as actually because the quote “works on multiple levels”. A Reuters journalist asked about the quote at a launch event for the new note. Carney answered: “To me it draws out some of the essence of her social satire and her insight into people’s character. So it works on multiple levels, even for a wire service journalist.”

Ouch. Carney responding to question on #JaneAusten quote featured on new @bankofengland tenner pic.twitter.com/H0HG2XetwT — Jill Ward (@jillianfward) July 18, 2017

For those ignorant of one of Britain’s most revered authors, the British Museum was on hand to give a different quote from her novel that may have worked better. “There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart,” are the words of the eponymous heroine of Emma. “There is nothing to be compared to it. Warmth and tenderness of heart, with an affectionate, open manner, will beat all the clearness of head in the world, for attraction, I am sure it will.”

'There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart' – Jane Austen will feature on the new £10 note, released later this year #JaneAusten200 pic.twitter.com/5781MYu9YR — British Museum (@britishmuseum) July 18, 2017