9 Reasons Why Jane McDonald Needs To Host The ‘Blind Date’ Reboot

Some things in life are just meant to be together: Ant & Dec, chips and gravy... and Jane McDonald and ‘Blind Date’.

With a new series of the classic Saturday night TV show on the horizon, courtesy of a Channel 5 reboot, we can’t think of a better host than our Jane to front it.

Vicky Pattison, Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan have all been linked to the show but, we’re sorry ladies, we think Channel 5 can do a whole lot better.

Fresh from the huge success of her all-too-short four-part series ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, the former ‘Loose Woman’ reminded us what an absolute natural she is in front of the camera.

Our official #BackOurJane for ‘Blind Date’ campaign starts right now, and here’s nine reasons why she’s the natural successor to the late, great Cilla Black.

1. She’s down to earth

She might be the most famous cruise ship singer on the planet, but has our Jane let it go to her head? Has she ‘eck. Just like Cilla before her, she’s one of us, which was part of the original ‘Blind Date’s charm.

2. She’s camp (and then some)

OK, that’s an understatement. Jane could teach Biggins a thing or two, quite frankly. And as much as we love the likes Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis, they’re simply not camp enough. Need more evidence? Look no further.

3. The gays love her