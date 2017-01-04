Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child with her husband Wissam Al Mana.

The 50-year-old singer’s publicist confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Tuesday 3 January as well as their newborn’s name.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson’s rep stated.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Rumours that Jackson was pregnant with her first child circulated early in 2016 after she began cancelling and missing shows on her world tour.

In April 2016, Jackson posted a video to her Twitter page explaining that she was delaying a tour to “start a family”.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said on the video.

“I thought it was important that you were the first to know: my husband and I are planning our family.”

The wording of Jackson’s video statement didn’t make it clear whether she was already pregnant or trying to conceive.

In May 2016, a source close to the couple confirmed the news by reportedly telling RadarOnline they were “looking forward to becoming parents”.

In September 2016, Jackson was reportedly put on “bed rest” following doctor’s orders.