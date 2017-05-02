Janet Jackson has finally responded to rumours about her marriage, confirming that she and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have gone their separate ways. Earlier this year, it was reported that Janet and Wissam had split, just months after she gave birth to their son, Eissa. Speaking out about the speculation for the first time, the ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer posted a video on her Facebook, offering fans an update about her life.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Wissam and Janet at a fashion show in 2013

She said: “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.” However, she quickly changed the subject to something a bit more positive, revealing that she would be resuming her world tour, which was postponed when she became pregnant last year. Janet explained: “I’m continuing my tour as I promised. I’m so excited, you guys. So excited. “I decided to change the name of the tour [to the] ‘State Of The World’ tour. It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.

Facebook/Janet Jackson Janet beamed as she offered fans an update

She then thanked her fans for their “patience” and “support throughout the years”, adding: “I can not wait to see you on stage.” Last year, Janet used the method of Facebook video to announce that her live show was being postponed due to a “sudden change”, telling fans: “I thought it was important that you were the first to know: my husband and I are planning our family. So we’re going to have to delay the tour.”