Janet Jackson has reportedly split from her husband and father of her first child, just three months after she gave birth.
According to the Mail On Sunday, the 50-year-old singer and multi-millionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana have gone their separate ways after five years of marriage.
A source told the newspaper: “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways.
“They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart.
“It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.”
The couple married in 2012, which was the singer’s third trip down the aisle after previously being married to fellow musician James DeBarge from 1984 until 1985 and dancer Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991 until 2000.
Janet and Wissam welcomed their son Eissa into the world on 3 January this year.
The ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer cancelled her world tour so she could concentrate on starting a family with her British born husband.
In a specially recorded video, she told fans at the time: “I thought it was important that you be the first to know, my husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”