Janet Jackson has reportedly split from her husband and father of her first child, just three months after she gave birth. According to the Mail On Sunday, the 50-year-old singer and multi-millionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana have gone their separate ways after five years of marriage.

Venturelli via Getty Images

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

Janet and Wissam welcomed their son Eissa into the world on 3 January this year. The ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer cancelled her world tour so she could concentrate on starting a family with her British born husband. In a specially recorded video, she told fans at the time: “I thought it was important that you be the first to know, my husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”