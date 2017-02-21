Janet Street-Porter Married Herself On 'Loose Women' Because She's Janet Street-Porter

We’ve seen many bizarre things happen on ‘Loose Women’ over the years, but the sight of Janet Street-Porter marrying herself in a ceremony conducted by Frank Lampard is definitely up there. The panellist, who has been married four times previously, made the ultimate commitment to herself in a bizarre moment on Tuesday’s (21 February) edition of the ITV daytime show. Janet’s nuptials came after the panel has discussed if finding Mr. Right was getting harder.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Congrats to the happy couple

Clad in a white veil and accompanied by Coleen Nolan in a bridesmaid dress, Janet walked down the aisle and laid eyes on her future life partner - a mirror image of herself. “We are here today to celebrate the coming together of Janet and her favourite person in the world, Janet,” Frank Lampard said. As the audience struggled to contain their giggles, he continued: “Do you Janet take you Janet to be your lawful wedded Janet?” “Yeah, why the hell not?” she replied. “In sickness and in health till death do you part?” he asked. “Whatever,” she said, before tossing her bouquet into the audience. Only on ‘Loose Women’, eh?

ITV Here comes the bride!

ITV Janet making eyes at her bride

Frank was a guest on the show as wife Christine Lampard (née Bleakley) took the helm of the panel, and was soon embarrassed when her husband revealed she “had a temper on her”. Christine confessed: “There was nearly divorce before marriage, the night before our wedding. “We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around. I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan. “They’d all had a few beers having a great time, I’m stone cold sober. They thought it was funny. I walk in and was like oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper.” He laughed: “We put people together who hate each other.” ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.