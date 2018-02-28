As one of the most formidable women on TV, you wouldn’t think there would be much that would strike fear into Janet Street Porter, but it seems we’ve found her breaking point - Piers Morgan. The ‘Loose Women’ star had the same reaction we’d all have, when Piers went in for an embrace during an appearance on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday (28 February). Not only did Janet actively get up from her seat to avoid physical contact with the ‘Good Morning Britain’ host, she then ran across the studio as he then chased after her for a hug.

Piers’s ego refused to be dented though, as he told other panellists Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson and Saira Khan: “You know what, the more they play harder to get, you know how much they love you.” “In your dreams, Piers,” Janet barked.

ITV

Piers added: “Susanna Reid does the same thing, but you know she loves me really. “She’s been in all sorts of magazines recently saying she doesn’t like me, but I feel the lady doth protest too much. “The more she says it, the more I think: ‘Yeah, she fancies me’.”

ITV

Earlier this week, Piers revealed he and Susanna’s ‘GMB’ double act was nearly torn apart last year when he secretly quit the breakfast show, only for ITV to lure him back with revised clauses in his contract. Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “I actually quit in the summer. I said, ‘I’m out,’ because I couldn’t do it anymore. Then we came to a new arrangement, which is great. I feel completely different.” That new arrangement means the 52-year-old now starts work at 5.30am, rather than 4am, although he admits his female co-presenters still start earlier. He explained: “The only reason, really, I had to go in so early was because the female stars all have to. It takes them longer [to get ready] because they get more attention and pressure on how they look, how their hair is and everything else. “I’m lucky – five minutes of slap and on I go… I said, ‘Does anyone really care if I come in at 5.30 and we just have a catch-up on the phone?’ Which is what we now do.” ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV, while ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.