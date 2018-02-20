Japan will soon be home to something pretty remarkable, a 70-storey skyscraper made almost entirely out of wood.

Designed by Sumitomo Forestry and the architecture firm Nikken Sekkei, the W350 tower will be a flagship of sustainability thanks to its unique construction that use some 185,000 square meters of wood.

If that wasn’t enough, the skyscraper will feature trees, gardens and foliage on every single level and will contain up to 8,000 homes.