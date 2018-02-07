Japanese Beauty Vs Korean Beauty: How The Two Trends Compare

The trend for Korean beauty products has taken over our shopping aisles, our #shelfies, and many of our faces. However J-Beauty is preparing to give K-Beauty a run for its money in 2018, as Japanese beauty products are once again growing in popularity in the UK.

Though there are some similarities, these Eastern Asian takes on makeup and skincare differ on the desired result.

Here’s the low down on the four main areas that vary the most:

Skin

The Korean beauty trend (or ulzzang) is known for being lengthy and including steps such as essence (a hybrid between a toner and serum, that preps your skin before moisturiser) and ampoule (a concentration of many active ingredients to treat a concern). Toner, moisturiser, SPF and eye cream are also applied and sheet masks are used frequently.

Whereas, the increasingly popular Japanese beauty routine involves applying fewer products in light layers. The focus is on hydration and key ingredients are hylaronic acid and aloe vera.