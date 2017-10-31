Japanese Company Gives Employees Six Extra Days Of Holiday If They Don't Smoke

A Japanese company is incentivising its staff to give up smoking by providing non-smokers with six whole days extra holiday per year.

According to staff at marketing firm Piala Inc, based in Tokyo, each cigarette break takes staff at least 15 minutes, due to the fact that the office is based on the 29th floor of an office block.

According to International Business Times, CEO Takao Asuka believes the policy will help employees to quit the unhealthy habit.

“I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion”, he said.