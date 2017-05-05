All Sections
    Japan's Shiki-Shima – One Of The World's Most Luxurious Trains – Makes Its Maiden Voyage

    🚆🚆🚆

    An exclusive Japanese sleeper train that accommodates just 34 passengers has embarked on its maiden voyage. The 10-coach Shiki-Shima departed from Tokyo on a tour of north-eastern Japan on Monday (1 May).

    Passengers pay upwards of £2,300 for a two-day journey stay on the train, which boasts a collection of double-storey suites, an observation coach, a lounge and a dining car with a Michelin-starred chef.

    The steep price-tag hasn’t put off prospective passengers; Shiki-Shima has already been booked up until April 2018. Take a peak inside below...

    STR via Getty Images
    STR via Getty Images
    STR via Getty Images
    STR via Getty Images
    STR via Getty Images
    STR via Getty Images
    STR via Getty Images
    STR via Getty Images
