An exclusive Japanese sleeper train that accommodates just 34 passengers has embarked on its maiden voyage. The 10-coach Shiki-Shima departed from Tokyo on a tour of north-eastern Japan on Monday (1 May).

Passengers pay upwards of £2,300 for a two-day journey stay on the train, which boasts a collection of double-storey suites, an observation coach, a lounge and a dining car with a Michelin-starred chef.

The steep price-tag hasn’t put off prospective passengers; Shiki-Shima has already been booked up until April 2018. Take a peak inside below...