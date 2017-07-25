President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner has publicly spoken out about his involvement with Russia - but it’s his voice that’s really got people talking.
Kushner made a brief statement to the press following a two-hour, closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying: “Let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.”
Having typically kept a low profile and stayed away from doing media appearances, many people seemed far more excited to hear his voice than what was he was actually going to say.
And boy, they were not disappointed.
To get a true sense of what he sounds like, these are all the hilarious things people on Twitter have compared his voice to:
Three little boys in a suit
A 14-year-old girl
Millie Bobby Brown
Mickey Mouse and Michael Jackson
How you think your recorded voice sounds
A high-pitched screech
An unemployed silent film actor
Someone with tight boxers
A bad movie villain
Others also had some alternative fun reimagining the topic of his speech.
As well as the online trolling, Kushner was subject to similar treatment in the real world, too when a protestor waved a Russian flag in his face and demanded he sign it as he left the committee meeting.
Trump’s son-in-law will face further questioning today from the House Intelligence Committee as part of federal investigations into the potential connections between Trump associates and the Russian government during the 2016 US presidential campaign.