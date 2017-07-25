President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner has publicly spoken out about his involvement with Russia - but it’s his voice that’s really got people talking.

Kushner made a brief statement to the press following a two-hour, closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying: “Let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.”