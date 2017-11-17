Jared Kushner is once again under scrutiny allegedly failing to disclose material relating to Russia and Wikileaks. His lawyer failed to give the US Senate Judiciary Committee documents he and a senior adviser received about a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite,” the committee’s leaders said on Thursday. Kushner, President Trump’s 36-year-old son-in-law, also forwarded emails from September 2016 concerning Wikileaks to an unidentified campaign adviser, the whistleblower group that published emails US intelligence agencies determined Russian military intelligence had hacked from Democratic Party accounts.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Kushner is married to the President's daughter, Ivanka.

In a letter to Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, Senators Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein, the Judiciary Committee’s Republican chairman and top Democrat, listed the documents and emails among materials Lowell has failed to produce. “It appears that your search may have overlooked several documents,” the letter said of Lowell’s responses to three requests for materials related to the committee’s investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. “Mr. Kushner and we have been responsive to all requests,” Lowell said in a statement. “We provided the Judiciary Committee with all relevant documents that had to do with Mr. Kushner’s calls, contacts or meetings with Russians during the campaign and transition, which was the request. “We also informed the committee we will be open to responding to any additional requests and that we will continue to work with White House Counsel for any responsive documents from after the inauguration.”

Now is a good time to remember that Jared Kushner still has security clearance & access to classified national security information. https://t.co/VAAHvsUWaZ — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) November 16, 2017

The new revelations are just the latest in a string of omissions from Kushner - he has also failed to disclose a meeting with a Russian oligarch, a meeting with a Russian lawyer, a meeting with a Russian ambassador and a meeting with the head of a Russian state-owned bank When asked about the latest letter, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders referred reporters to Lowell. Trump denies any collusion between his campaign and Moscow. Russia denies a January report by three US intelligence agencies that it conducted an influence operation to skew the 2016 presidential vote in favour of Trump over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team last month subpoenaed Trump’s campaign for documents containing specified Russian keywords from more than a dozen officials. According to the Journal, a person familiar with the matter said the campaign has been complying voluntarily with the request. Grassley’s and Feinstein’s letter to Lowell also specified keywords, including Clinton, WikiLeaks, hacking, and the names of four Russian banks.

This is a fairly glaring omission. https://t.co/cQT6tvHWL7 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 16, 2017