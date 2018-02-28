The Washington Post via Getty Images Jared Kushner is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanaka.

Kushner, who has been operating under an interim security clearance for about a year, had his access to the most valued US intelligence report, the President’s Daily Brief, revoked in the past few weeks. A third official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recently passed new information to White House Counsel Don McGahn that led to the slowing or stopping of Kushner’s pending clearance application. The President’s Daily Brief is distributed to a small number of top-level US officials. It includes highly classified intelligence analysis, information about CIA covert operations and reports from the most sensitive US sources or those shared by allied intelligence agencies. Kushner had no previous political or diplomatic experience before being thrust into one of the most powerful positions in global politics after the election victory of his father-in-law. Trump gave him an astounding number of jobs and he is currently responsible for trade, Middle East policy in general and securing an Israel-Palestine peace deal. He also received an entirely new office with the “sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and fulfil key campaign promises - such as reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction”. New security clearance policies announced by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “will not affect Kushner’s ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the President,” Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell said. Kushner, a wealthy New York businessman married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has not received his full security clearance because of his extensive financial links, which have taken a long time to examine, reports Reuters.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Kushner has been present at recent UN Security Council meetings.