Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS
    19/09/2017 19:29 BST

    Sean Spicer Labelled 'Modern Day Goebbels' By Actor Jason Isaacs In Brutal Emmys Takedown

    Not every celeb wants to kiss ex-Trump man on the cheek.

    Fred Prouser / Reuters
    Jason Isaacs.

    British actor Jason Isaacs has proved not every celebrity was rushing to embrace Sean Spicer, labelling Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary a “modern day Goebbels” after his appearance at the Emmys.

    The former White House press secretary made an unexpected appearance at the 69th annual Emmy Awards, wheeling a podium similar to the one used on Saturday Night Live to mock him.

    Others shamed stars for ‘mobbing’ Spicer as they posed for photographs with him, including James Cordon who was snapped planting a kiss on his cheek.

    But the 54-year-old actor, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, was not amused.

    After Spicer’s cameo, he took to Instagram to deliver a brutal takedown. He wrote:

    “Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people’s glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer.

    ″What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?

    “Three surprising things about him: 1) He comes about up to my nipples 2) He doesn’t think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life. 3) He’s deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.

    ″#TooSoon. #MuchTooSoon.”

    He later shared an article about his slapdown on Twitter, tweeting: 

