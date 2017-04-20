Jason Manford Signed Up To Front BBC’s Rival To ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Jason Manford will soon be swapping the stage for the kitchen after being signed up to front the BBC’s new cooking competition.

The stand-up comic is set to front ‘My Mum Cooks Better Than Yours’, which is being billed as the Beeb’s rival to ‘The Great British Bake Off’.

PA Archive/PA Images Jason Manford

The series, which is based on a Portuguese primetime format, sees two family members cooking their family’s best-loved recipe against the clock.

The show will also see parents directing their children in the kitchen, who are usually a disaster when it comes to cooking.

A source told The Sun: “The BBC have been gunning to find a replacement for Bake Off ever since it was nabbed by Channel 4.

The new show will also feature ‘MasterChef’ judge Monica Galetti and is set to launch later this year.

We have contacted Jason’s rep fro comment.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 have revealed the first official picture of the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team, ahead of their first series of the show.

Good things come to those who bake. The Great British Bake Off. Coming soon to Channel 4. #GBBO A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Paul Hollywood will be joined by fellow judge Prue Leith, along with presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, when the show returns this year and the new photo shows them all posing with cakes.

Many fans were left surprised when the ‘Mighty Boosh’ comedian was announced as one of Mel and Sue’s successors for the programme, and he was the only new addition who had not been previously linked with the show.

