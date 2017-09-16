Jasper Conran’s SS18 FROW read like a gathering of society ladies at a summer party: each came from a different part of town, all looked exquisite.
Jasmine Guinness and Daphne Guinness were photographed at Conran’s London Fashion Week show with their signature looks on max.
Jasmine’s was made up of a little red dress and a bold red lip to match her red-lip-handbag in a fierce fashion statement.
Daphne did not disappoint either, with her customary all-black, structured ensemble. Never exactly overdressed - but definitely not underdressed, darling.
Meanwhile rising star actress and model Ellie Bamber stunned in a vampy wine-red jumper with a plunging neckline and high-waist skirt.
Designer Charlotte Olympia brought vintage-style sexy back, with perfectly coifed locks, a two piece tweed suit and a silk scarf tied coquettishly around her neck.
Television journalist Fiona Bruce kept it elegantly simple in cream slacks, a knitted blue polo and a bright orange handbag. What front row?
And academy award winning actress Georgina Campbell mixed it up with an army-style sports luxe look, giving streetwear a high-end feel.