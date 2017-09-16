Jasper Conran’s SS18 FROW read like a gathering of society ladies at a summer party: each came from a different part of town, all looked exquisite.

Jasmine Guinness and Daphne Guinness were photographed at Conran’s London Fashion Week show with their signature looks on max.

Jasmine’s was made up of a little red dress and a bold red lip to match her red-lip-handbag in a fierce fashion statement.

Daphne did not disappoint either, with her customary all-black, structured ensemble. Never exactly overdressed - but definitely not underdressed, darling.