All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    16/09/2017 15:53 BST

    London Fashion Week: Fiona Bruce, Jasmine And Daphne Guinness Sit On Jasper Conran's Eclectic FROW

    More friendly show-and-tell than flashy look-see.

    Jasper Conran’s SS18 FROW read like a gathering of society ladies at a summer party: each came from a different part of town, all looked exquisite.

    Jasmine Guinness and Daphne Guinness were photographed at Conran’s London Fashion Week show with their signature looks on max.

    Jasmine’s was made up of a little red dress and a bold red lip to match her red-lip-handbag in a fierce fashion statement.

    Daphne did not disappoint either, with her customary all-black, structured ensemble. Never exactly overdressed - but definitely not underdressed, darling. 

    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Jasmine Guinness and Daphne Guinness attend the Jasper Conran show during London Fashion Week on 16 September 2017.

    Meanwhile rising star actress and model Ellie Bamber stunned in a vampy wine-red jumper with a plunging neckline and high-waist skirt.

    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Ellie Bamber attends the Jasper Conran show. 

    Designer Charlotte Olympia brought vintage-style sexy back, with perfectly coifed locks, a two piece tweed suit and a silk scarf tied coquettishly around her neck. 

    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Charlotte Olympia attends the Jasper Conran show.

    Television journalist Fiona Bruce kept it elegantly simple in cream slacks, a knitted blue polo and a bright orange handbag. What front row? 

    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Fiona Bruce attends the Jasper Conran show. 

    And academy award winning actress Georgina Campbell mixed it up with an army-style sports luxe look, giving streetwear a high-end feel. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Georgina Campbell attends the Jasper Conran SS18 catwalk show.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity StyleFashion WeekLondon Fashion Weekfrowjasper conranJasmine GuinnessDaphne Guinness

    Conversations