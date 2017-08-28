Jay Z And Beyoncé Reveal The Reason Behind Their Twins' Names

It’s probably fair to say that when Jay Z and Beyoncé announced that they had called their twins Rumi and Sir Carter there was some element of head scratching.

Beyoncé announced she was expecting twins back on the 1 February, with what has become one of the most iconic pregnancy announcements of our time.

She shared the photo below and told her Instagram followers: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

While not as unusual as Hollywood normally requires, both names clearly had a hidden meaning known only to the superstar couple.

Well now Jay Z has shared that meaning with the rest of us and we’ll be honest it’s all starting to make a lot more sense.

Speaking in an interview with Rap Radar the artist opened up about how the names came into existence.

“Rumi is our favourite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he explained in referenfe to Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, a Persian poet from the 13th century.

And Sir’s name? “Sir was like, man, come out the gate,” the rapper said. “He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”