You know… the one where Solange Knowles kicks seven bells out of him while Beyoncé stands awkwardly at the back?

In the three years since the clip, filmed in a lift at New York’s The Standard hotel, first surfaced online, the rapper and entrepreneur has remained totally tight-lipped about the incident, but has now addressed it for the first time.

Splash News The Knowles/Carter family moments after the infamous fight

He told the Rap Radar podcast (via The Sun): “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool.

Although none of the stars involved ever directly addressed the altercation, Beyoncé did allude to it during the Nicki Minaj remix of her song ‘Flawless’.

Josh Brasted via Getty Images Jay says he and Solange are "cool" now

Many speculated that Jay-Z’s latest album ‘4:44’ was also a reference to the incident, which can be found at 444 West 13th St in New York.

While many questioned whether the fight was sparked by Jay-Z’s infidelity, which Beyoncé later made a key theme on her ‘Lemonade’ album, the rapper addressed both his fight with Solange and his cheating in a track on his latest collection.

Referencing Eric Benet and Halle Berry’s break-up, Jay is heard rapping: “You egg Solange on knowing all along all you had to say was you was wrong.

“You almost went Eric Benet! Let the baddest girl in the world get away. I don’t even know what to say, n***a never go Eric Benet.”

