Jay-Z closed his set at V Festival over the weekend with a special performance, dedicated to the late Chester Bennington. The ‘Empire State Of Mind’ rapper collaborated with Chester’s group Linkin Park on the genre-crossing EP ‘Collision Course’ in 2004, spawning the Grammy-winning single ‘Numb/Encore’ . During his performance at V Festival this weekend, Jay took a moment to pay tribute to the late singer, who died last month at the age of 41.

Before a performance of ‘Numb/Encore’, which closed his set, he told the crowd: “Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester? “Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!” Jay’s V Festival set marked the first time he’d performed ‘Numb/Encore’ live in six years, while he also gave new tracks like ‘The Story Of OJ’ and ‘Kill Jay Z’ their live debut at the festival.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Jay-Z performing at V Festival

Chester’s death was confirmed by a band spokesperson in July, with the group saying in an official statement: “We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. “After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

Scott Dudelson via Getty Images Linkin Park performing in 2015

The band also set up a tribute website for their frontman, which gathers together many of the social media posts fans shared since his death. It also included information on suicide prevention and links for those who would like to seek assistance, either for themselves or a loved one.

