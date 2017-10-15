Britain First’s deputy leader has been arrested for violating the terms of her bail after embarking on a far-right tour of Europe during which she appeared on a neo-Nazi radio show. Jayda Fransen was detained in Sunderland on Saturday during a protest in the city and led away by police.

CALLING ALL PATRIOTS! Please say a prayer for Jayda tonight, who is spending the night in a police cell in Sunderland. A persecuted patriot! pic.twitter.com/dbVXObqdXU — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) October 14, 2017

Fransen and Britain First leader, Paul Golding, were charged last month with causing religiously aggravated harassment and were both bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on October 17. Both have been required to present themselves weekly at a police station as part of their bail conditions but the pair has spent the last few weeks touring far-right events across Europe.

On Friday Fransen conducted a phone interview with Radio Aryan whose tagline is ‘SAVE THE FATHERLAND’.

She said: “We’re away against our will if you like, I’m actually desperate to get home - I’ve got so many activities to organise and carry out in Britain and at the minute I literally can’t come home because if I do I’m going to be arrested and detained. “The whole ‘fugitive’ status is not as fun as it may seem.” Fransen appeared shortly after the show had aired part 35 of its retelling of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

