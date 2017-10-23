Jean-Claude Juncker Denies Leak Claiming Theresa May 'Begged For Help' On Brexit

A senior aide to Jean-Claude Juncker has denied leaking details of a private dinner between the EU commission president and Theresa May.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported the prime minister “begged for help” on Brexit, seemed “anxious” and “tormented” as well as “despondent and discouraged”.

May’s former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, has blamed Martin Selmayr, Juncker’s chief of staff, for the leak.