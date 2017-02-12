Cracks are appearing in Brussels’ Brexit stance, Nigel Farage has insisted, after warnings form European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker that the UK was planning a divide and rule strategy in divorce talks. Juncker expressed concern that London may attempt to break EU unity in the tough negotiations by making separate promises to different nations. Former Ukip leader Farage seized on the remarks as proof that the EU top brass were “worried and nervous” about how Britain could play its hand in the looming battle to hammer out an exit agreement.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker has warned the UK is planning a divide and rule strategy in divorce talks

Farage told the Press Association: “I am surprised that Jean-Claude Juncker is so worried about the British. “From a UK perspective, I am pleased to see his nervousness. “Up until now we have been constantly told it is going to be us versus the other 27.” According to Reuters, Juncker told Deutschlandfunk radio: “The other EU 27 don’t know it yet, but the Brits know very well how they can tackle this. “They could promise country A this, country B that, and country C something else, and the end game is that there is not a united European front.” Prime Minister Theresa May is set to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty which formally begins the two-year withdrawal negotiation process next month, as long as the Brexit Bill giving her the power to do so passes the House of Lords.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters Nigel Farage believes EU leaders are 'worried and nervous'