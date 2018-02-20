Jeanette Winterson's Books Shaped My Life - She Is A Constant Inspiration

When I was 13, my parents sat me down to have the “sex talk”. Except, instead of talking to me, I was given two books: The Joy of Sex by Alex Comfort and Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson. For a young Catholic girl just starting to explore her sexuality, Jeanette’s story of a lesbian growing up in Pentecostal England was nothing short of transformative.

While I of course found some comfort in reading that it’s okay for women to have crushes on other women in The Joy of Sex, reading Jeanette’s book struck a much deeper chord. Her writing became a constant source of wisdom for me, which is why she tops my list of the most inspiring LGBT people.

I studied Jeanette’s writing at university and even wrote my thesis on her work. At this point, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve returned to her books - Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, Sexing the Cherry, Written On The Body, and The Passion.

More than any other writer, Jeanette’s books allowed me to consider and explore ideas of love, passion and identity. Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit and her other works still stand as anomalies to the lack of lesbian representation in literature. In her memoir, Why Be Happy When You Could Be Normal, she shone a stark, heart-breaking light on the damaging impact social exclusion has on mental health, especially for lesbians. Jeanette helped pave the way for the likes of Stella Duffy and Sarah Waters to challenge the status quo and diversify representations of female sexuality.