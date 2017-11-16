Jecca Cosmetics: The New Makeup Brand That Concentrates On Beauty Instead Of Gender

A makeup artist is launching a new cosmetics collection inspired by her work with LGBTQ+ clients.
The Jecca range was designed with trans women in mind and includes products that will tackle covering beard shadow.
Jessica Blackler created the collection following requests for makeup lessons from transgender women.
The brand’s standout feature is its focus on beauty, rather than gender.
Named ‘Young Entrepreneur Of The Year’ at the SME Business Awards, Blackler’s goal is to work with the LGBTQ+ community to contribute to change in the beauty industry.
“One day it will become the norm for anyone who wishes to wear makeup to be able to openly purchase and apply,” Blackler told HuffPost UK.
Luckily, people won’t have long to wait to get their hands on the new brand, which launches on 30 November on Jecca’s website. You can sign up to the newsletter now and anticipate a welcome gift come launch.