Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Spacecraft Is Even More Luxurious Than We'd Expected

Tourists rocketing into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft are in for a pretty luxurious ride.
The Amazon founder’s space firm has just released the first images of the craft’s interior and it looks so much comfier than conventional rocket ships.
In a press release, Bezos said that each passenger who pays to board New Shepard will be offered a window seat to take in the incredible views of Earth.
And those windows are the largest of any craft to ever have flown into space.
Blue Origin hasn’t yet revealed how much it will charge space tourists, but Richard Branson’s rival Virgin Galactic is charging $250,000 (£201,000) a pop.
Unmanned test missions have already begun and the firm could start taking passengers to suborbital heights by the end of this year, Mashable reported.
Bezos has previously said he has ambitions to see millions of people living and working in space, describing it as a “worthwhile goal”.
Like SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private space firm, Blue Origin relies on rockets that can be flown several times in a bid to drastically reduce costs.
Nearly a year ago, the firm captured the moment the New Shepard Rocket made a rapid fast descent landing. It’s well worth a watch.