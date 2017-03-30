Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Spacecraft Is Even More Luxurious Than We'd Expected

The Amazon founder’s space firm has just released the first images of the craft’s interior and it looks so much comfier than conventional rocket ships.

Tourists rocketing into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft are in for a pretty luxurious ride.

In a press release, Bezos said that each passenger who pays to board New Shepard will be offered a window seat to take in the incredible views of Earth.

And those windows are the largest of any craft to ever have flown into space.