Jeff Brazier On Having Empathy For The Complex Grief Of Parents Who Have Lost A Baby During Pregnancy

Jeff Brazier has spoken candidly about how his perception of miscarriage, stillbirth, and grieving for unborn children, has changed during his journey to become a bereavement counsellor.

The 38-year-old explained that before he trained as a life coach in 2014, he had a misunderstanding about what it meant for parents to lose a baby before it was born.

“I naively felt that - as I think a lot of society does to be honest - when you lose a child before birth, because that child hadn’t existed, maybe your grief is not quite as difficult, as a result,” he said during an interview with BUILD on Wednesday 7 June.

“I couldn’t have been any further from the truth.”