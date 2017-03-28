Jeff Brazier has taken to Twitter to praise his sons for their “resilience” following a week that marked both the anniversary of their mum’s death and Mother’s Day.
Jade Goody died on 22 March 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer. This year marked eight years since the two boys lost their mother, and fell only four days before Mother’s Day (26 March).
Brazier described the week, which is understandably a struggle for the family, as a “cruel blow” for Freddie, 12, and Bobby, 13.
However he said that “time and time again” the boys attitude had astounded him, saying: “Grateful for the boys mood brightening up today now a difficult week’s behind them.”
This is not the first time the father-of-two has taken to social media to share his pride at the way his sons are dealing with the bereavement.
This week Brazier is also appearing on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ to answer calls live on the show from viewers who are struggling with grief following the death of a loved one.
In a previous interview with The Huffington Post UK, Brazier said he worried about how being a single dad would affect his children.
“The difficulty at that point was knowing you were responsible for everything,” Brazier recalled. “There was no one to share the important moments with anymore.
“If Bobby hurt himself I would always call Jade first, but when it’s just you, you don’t have anyone to tell.
“The pressure of responsibility was overwhelming - even during positive moments like when one of the boys played their first football game, I wanted to share them with her.
“It was lonely doing the most difficult yet rewarding job in the world as a single parent.”