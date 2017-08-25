Jeff Brazier has revealed his plans to expand his family and have children with his girlfriend, Kate Dwyer.

Brazier has two sons - Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, - from his previous relationship with the late Jade Goody. He said he and Dwyer have “medium-length plans” to have kids together.

“We’ve discussed it, it’s going to happen. I think we’re working our way to it,” he told Mirror Online.

“What’s going to be exciting to me is seeing the kids as older brothers, they’ll be incredible. And it’ll teach them about other responsibilities for them.”